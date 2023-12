The content originally appeared on: Kairi FM

The body of a young man, Tariq St. Ville, resident of Bath Road was found at his residence Monday morning.

According to a statement released by PRO Officer Fixton Henderson, the determination regarding the cause of death points toward self-inflicted injuries

https://kairifm.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/12/051223Fixton001.mp3

Police PRO Fixton Henderson.