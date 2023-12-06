As Dominica and the global community commemorated International Red Cross Day n Tuesday December 5th, President of the Dominica Red Cross Society Reginald Winston, emphasized the significance of the day to honor and express gratitude to volunteers dedicating their valuable time to voluntary service.

He highlights that amidst the conflicts and natural calamities prevalent in our world, this compassion and hope are deeply sought after by maEvery year on May 8th, the world commemorates World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day, an annual celebration dedicated to honoring the fundamental principles of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement.

Also known as Red Crescent Day, this significant day, marks the birth anniversary of Henry Dunant, born on May 8th, 1828, in Geneva, Switzerland, and passing away on October 30th, 1910, in Heiden, Switzerland.

Henry Dunant, the founder of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), was honored with the first Nobel Peace Prize in 1901 for his pioneering contributions.