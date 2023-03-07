International Airport Project Kicks Into Gear With The Arrival Of Heavy Equipment

The content originally appeared on: Kairi FM
Work on the country’s international airport moves to a new phase as heavy equipment is scheduled to arrive on island Today.
Speaking at a Press briefing on Monday, Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit says work on the airport project is progressing according to plan.
https://kairifm.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/280223Airport001.mp3
Mr. Skerrit went on to emphasize that local contractors will not be left out during this phase of the airport development project.
https://kairifm.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/280223Airport002.mp3
Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit.
The international airport, located in Wesley, is expected to be completed by 2026.