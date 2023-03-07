International Airport Project Kicks Into Gear With The Arrival Of Heavy Equipment

International Airport Project Kicks Into Gear With The Arrival Of Heavy Equipment
Work on the country’s international airport moves to a new phase as heavy equipment is scheduled to arrive on island Today.

Speaking at a Press briefing on Monday, Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit says work on the airport project is progressing according to plan.

Mr. Skerrit went on to emphasize that local contractors will not be left out during this phase of the airport development project.

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit.

The international airport, located in Wesley, is expected to be completed by 2026.

 