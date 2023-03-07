International Airport Project Kicks Into Gear With The Arrival Of Heavy Equipment

Work on the country’s international airport moves to a new phase as heavy equipment is scheduled to arrive on island Today.

Speaking at a Press briefing on Monday, Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit says work on the airport project is progressing according to plan.

https://kairifm.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/280223Airport001.mp3

Mr. Skerrit went on to emphasize that local contractors will not be left out during this phase of the airport development project.

https://kairifm.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/280223Airport002.mp3

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit.

The international airport, located in Wesley, is expected to be completed by 2026.