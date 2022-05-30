Indian rapper turned politician shot dead

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)Police are searching for the killers of prominent Indian rapper turned politician Sidhu Moose Wala, who was shot by unidentified assailants while driving near his home in the Mansa district of India’s Punjab state on Sunday.

The 28-year-old singer, whose real name was Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, sustained a bullet injury and was taken to hospital where he was confirmed dead, Punjab police chief Viresh Kumar Bhawra told reporters.

Bhawra said about 30 empty casings were found at the crime scene, belonging to at least three different weapons including a 9mm handgun.

Punjab police linked the attack to gang rivalry, with a gang member from Canada allegedly claiming responsibility for Moose Wala’s death. But political groups have blamed Punjab’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for allowing the killing to take place.

“Sidhu Moose Wala was gunned down in a state-sponsored murder. The AAP government is totally responsible for this,” India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party said in a statement.

Read More