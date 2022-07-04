Indian police say they have arrested ‘masterminds’ behind brutal killing of Hindu tailor

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Udaipur/MumbaiIndian police made fresh arrests at the weekend over the murder of a Hindu tailor in Rajasthan — a crime that sparked tensions between the Hindu majority and Muslim minority and a clampdown on protests and the internet to prevent them from escalating.

Two Muslim men already under arrest for the murder, who filmed the act and posted it online, said it had been a response to the victim’s support for a politician’s derogatory remarks about the Prophet Mohammed.

The victim, Kanhaiya Lal Teli, had allegedly made a social media post supporting Nupur Sharma , a former spokesperson for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party, who made anti-Islam comments in May.

Three senior police officials said on Saturday that two more Muslim men based in Rajasthan were being held for planning Teli’s murder in his shop in Udaipur, a popular tourist destination.

“We have now arrested the two masterminds, and previously we had arrested two men who committed the heinous crime,” said Prafulla Kumar, a senior police official based in Udaipur.

Read More