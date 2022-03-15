Indian court upholds hijab ban in Karnataka state that prompted weeks of religious clashes

The content originally appeared on: CNN

New Delhi (CNN)An Indian high court has upheld a ban on the wearing of hijabs or headscarves in educational institutes in Karnataka state, weeks after religious clashes erupted over the right to wear the Islamic garment in schools.

The state’s top court on Tuesday ruled that the hijab was not an “essential religious practice in Islamic faith” and dismissed a set of petitions filed by Muslim students denied entry to classrooms in multiple schools and colleges across the state.

The court also ruled that requirement for students to comply with school uniforms is a “reasonable restriction, constitutionally permissible and which the students cannot object to.”

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai appealed for calm after the ruling, which authorities feared could reignite religious protests.

“I request everybody to follow the high court order and maintain peace and order,” Bommai told reporters Tuesday. “And allow the children to do their education as usual.”

Read More