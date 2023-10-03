Independence Celebrations To Kick Off Today

Independence season is here and the Division of culture is gearing up to create a memorable season with the Official Opening Ceremony for Independence Celebrations 2023.

Chief cultural officer Earlson Matthew says, all roads lead to Mahaut this afternoon for the launch of the celebrations featuring a number of Performances from Top Cultural Groups and artists.

Chief cultural officer Earlson Matthew

This weekend will also be observed as National Days of Prayer and Thanksgiving.