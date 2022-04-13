In pictures: Deadly floods wreak havoc in South Africa

In pictures: Deadly floods wreak havoc in South Africa
A woman stands at her front door after heavy rains caused flood damage in Durban, South Africa, on Tuesday, April 12.

Rogan Ward/Reuters

Heavy rains and flooding battered the eastern coast of South Africa, killing at least 259 people while damaging homes and destroying roads.

The flooding hit the province of KwaZulu-Natal, which includes the coastal city of Durban. Roads cracked and gave way to deep fissures. A huge stack of shipping containers collapsed into muddy waters. A bridge was swept away, leaving people stranded on either side.

KwaZulu-Natal has experienced extreme rainfall since Monday. In a statement posted to Facebook, the provincial government called it “one of the worst weather storms in the history of our country.”

Teams have been working to evacuate areas that experienced “mudslides, flooding and structural collapses of buildings and roads,” Sipho Hlomuka, a member of the Executive Council for Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs in KwaZulu-Natal, said on Twitter.

People grieve at a church in Clermont, a township in Durban, after four children died following heavy rains and floods. Mmeli Sokhela, center, lost four children when the church collapsed onto his home.

Phill Magakoe/AFP/Getty Images

A man in Clermont salvages the remains of what used to be part of the United Methodist Church of South Africa.

Phill Magakoe/AFP/Getty Images

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, center, visits Clermont on Wednesday, April 13. He spoke to various people grieving at the United Methodist Church of South Africa.

Phill Magakoe/AFP/Getty Images

People work outside the damaged church in Clermont.

Phill Magakoe/AFP/Getty Images

Sokhela reacts during Ramaphosa’s visit on April 13.

Rogan Ward/Reuters

Children sit on part of the damaged church during Ramaphosa’s visit.

Rogan Ward/Reuters

A road is destroyed near Durban on April 13.

Str/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

A municipal worker uses a chainsaw to cut branches off a tree that fell onto a car in Pinetown, South Africa, on Tuesday, April 12.

Phill Magakoe/AFP/Getty Images

Waves hit a damaged fuel tanker at the Blue Lagoon beach in Durban on April 12.

Rajesh Jantilal/AFP/Getty Images

Members of the Ethekwini Metro Fire Department search for a person believed to be trapped after a mudslide caused a house to collapse in Durban on April 12.

Rajesh Jantilal/AFP/Getty Images

Shipping containers are washed away in Durban on April 12.

Rogan Ward/Reuters

People walk across a makeshift bridge after a bridge was swept away in Ntuzuma, South Africa, on April 12.

Str/AP

Jomba Phiri walks over to where his house once stood in Durban.

Rogan Ward/Reuters

People begin cleaning up damage in Durban on April 12.

Rogan Ward/Reuters

A volunteer hands two loaves of bread to a man in Durban on April 12.

Rajesh Jantilal/AFP/Getty Images

Part of the N2 highway is flooded in Durban on April 12.

Rogan Ward/Reuters

A rescue worker walks with a man who was helped from a flooded workplace near Umlazi, South Africa, on April 12.

Phill Magakoe/AFP/Getty Images

A river runs around a damaged bridge on April 12 after heavy rains destroyed it near Durban.

Str/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock