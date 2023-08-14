ibex Names Nicola James as Vice President of Operations in Jamaica

News Americas, KINGSTON, Jamaica, Aug. 16, 2023: ibex (NASDAQ: IBEX), a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and customer engagement technology solutions, today announced that Nicola James has been appointed Vice President, Operations, of ibex in Jamaica.

As a highly accomplished and versatile BPO leader, Nicola brings to ibex Jamaica a proven track record of delivering exceptional results in management and customer service across diverse industries and multiple geographies. With over 18 years in the BPO sector, she has amassed a wealth of experience and expertise in driving operational excellence and exceeding client objectives. She will report directly to Tamara Ricketts-Brown, Senior Vice President, Jamaica Country Manager at ibex.

“We are pleased to have Nicola as part of ibex Jamaica,” said Ricketts-Brown. “Throughout her career, she has demonstrated a strong commitment to leadership, fostering a culture of innovation, and adapting quickly to dynamic business environments. Her ability to motivate and inspire teams, leading them to achieve outstanding outcomes will make her a valuable addition to our organization.”

Prior to joining ibex, James was Director of Operations at Itel, and before that, a Senior Account Manager with Sutherland Global Services. Previously, James was an SBU manager at ACS, a Xerox company. James received her tertiary level qualifications from Montego Bay Community College and the University of Technology.

“I am delighted to be part of the ibex team and drive operations as we grow in Jamaica,” said James. “ibex is known for creating an employee experience that in turn enables many of the world’s leading brands to provide the best experience for their customers. I’m excited to take on this new opportunity and aim to deliver excellence in all that I do at ibex.”

About ibex ibex delivers innovative business process outsourcing (BPO), smart digital marketing, online acquisition technology, and end-to-end customer engagement solutions to help companies acquire, engage, and retain valuable customers. Today, ibex operates a global CX delivery center model consisting of 31 operations facilities around the world, while deploying next-generation technology to drive superior customer experiences for many of the world’s leading companies across retail, e-commerce, healthcare, fintech, utilities and logistics.

ibex leverages its diverse global team of over 30,000 employees together with industry-leading technology, including its Wave X platform, to manage nearly 200 million critical customer interactions, adding over $2.2B in lifetime customer revenue each year and driving a truly differentiated customer experience. To learn more, visit our website at ibex.co and connect with us on LinkedIn.