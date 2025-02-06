World News
‘I will never leave Gaza,’ Palestinians say as Trump’s plan condemned
05 February 2025
- Palestinians in the Gaza Strip have said they would “never leave, no matter what”, after US President Donald Trump proposed the US would “take over” Gaza and relocate Palestinians from there “permanently”.
- White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has partially walked back Trump’s remarks, saying he meant countries like Egypt and Jordan would “accept Palestinian refugees temporarily”.
