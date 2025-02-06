blinking-dotLive updates,

a family sit on the back of a cart near the sea

This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.

  • Palestinians in the Gaza Strip have said they would “never leave, no matter what”, after US President Donald Trump proposed the US would “take over” Gaza and relocate Palestinians from there “permanently”.
  • White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has partially walked back Trump’s remarks, saying he meant countries like Egypt and Jordan would “accept Palestinian refugees temporarily”.