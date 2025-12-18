Dominica’s Prime Minister and Attorney General among persons in public life recognized by the Integrity Commission this morning Dominica Invests Nearly EC$1 Million in Farmers to Boost Food Security Chairman of the Integrity Commission Steve Hyacinth calls for corruption to be rejected in all its forms. Dominica Farmers Receive Nearly $1M in Irrigation and Beekeeping Equipment Roseau Valley MP says the series of major capital projects underway in his constituency are already creating significant economic benefits CEO of the International Airport Development Company Samuel Johnson says Government will embark on mitigation measures at the quarry site at Deux branches
World News

How dangerous is the US standoff with Venezuela? 

18 December 2025
Support us
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
Promote your business with NAN

Russia and China have voiced support for Venezuela after Donald Trump intensified pressure on Nicolas Maduro.

The US is blockading sanctioned tankers in the midst of a major military build-up in the region.

What are the dangers – and what might happen next?

Presenter: Folly Bah Thibault

Guests:

Paul Dobson – Independent journalist and political analyst in Venezuela

Elias Ferrer – Founder of Orinoco Research, a consulting company based in Caracas

Temir Porras – Former foreign policy adviser to Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez and former Venezuelan deputy foreign minister

 

Support us

Related News

12 December 2025

Two children among 10 people dead in Gaza in past 24 hours amid storm 

04 December 2025

UN warns Sudan’s Kordofan faces mass atrocities as fighting spreads 

09 December 2025

Tanzania tightens security, outlaws protests over disputed election 

06 December 2025

EU’s Kallas says Washington ‘biggest ally’ despite US security downgrade 