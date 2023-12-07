Housing Recovery Project continues with 73 families expected to be handed keys to next week

73 families expected to receive the keys to brand new climate resilient homes next week, as the Housing Recovery Project continues.

The World Bank allocated $40 million towards The Housing Recovery Project (HRP), with the primary objective of reconstructing demolished houses while bolstering the resilience of the housing sector.

The Honorable Melissa Poponne Skerrit, Minister of Housing, Land and Urban Development, revealed that the sixth cohort of qualified families will receive their keys next week.

In a Facebook post she is quoted saying:” 73 deserving families will be given the most wonderful Christmas gift: the keys to their new hurricane-resilient home. Government’s successful Housing Recovery Project in collaboration with the World Bank uplifts our citizens from living in wooden houses to residing in concrete homes.”

Around 676 households that have suffered total destruction of small houses stand to benefit directly from this Project.