Hospital Receives New Equipment

The Dominica China Friendship Hospital is now better equipped to meet the needs of its patients with a donation of over $193 thousand Dollars (EC) from the Chinese government.

The equipment including an ambulance was handed over during a ceremony this morning at the DCFH.

Leader of the Chinese Medical Team to Dominica Dr. Liu Qiong (Leo Tsh-ong) noted this equipment will facilitate a number of minimally invasive procedures done at the DCFH.

https://kairifm.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/140423-Liu001.mp3

Leader of the Chinese Medical Team to Dominica Dr. Liu Qiong (Leo Tsh-ong)

Minister for health, wellness and Social services Cassanni Laville expressed his gratitude on behalf of the government and people of Dominica.

https://kairifm.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/140423-Laville001.mp3

Minister for Health, Wellness and Social Services Cassanni Laville