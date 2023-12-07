Hon Cozier Frederick signs PISLM and IICA Agreement at COP 28

During COP28 in Dubai, a significant collaboration was solidified between the Partnership Initiative for Sustainable Land Management (PISLM) and the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA).

A General Technical Cooperation agreement was signed, witnessed by esteemed dignitaries including Minister Cozier Frederick of Dominica, Deputy Director General Lloyd Day of IICA, Minister Penelope Beckles of Trinidad and Tobago, and Calvin James, Executive Director of PISLM.

Minister Cozier Frederick, also the Chair of the Ministerial Council of PISLM, shed light on the challenges faced by small island states and stressed the necessity of integrated land management strategies.

He praised the partnership with IICA and highlighted past successful collaborations, including projects in Dominica focused on sustainable land management post-Hurricane Maria.

Additionally, Minister Frederick unveiled a transformative initiative, the Caribbean Land Degradation Neutrality Transformational Project, spanning 14 Caribbean nations. He expressed excitement about partnering with IICA in executing this ambitious project and emphasized leveraging local capacity to bolster the region.

This agreement marks a pivotal moment, laying the groundwork for an intensified partnership between IICA and PISLM, specifically focusing on critical environmental concerns like soil health. The primary objective is to aid member states in fulfilling their responsibilities under the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) and the Barbados Program of Action.