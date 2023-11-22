HIV unit calls for participation of the public to end stigma against HIV

World AIDS Day is just around the corner and the HIV Unit is calling on the public to help end the stigma against persons living with HIV in Dominica.

Lifeline Ministries, a faith-based NGO in Dominica, hosted a stakeholder meeting on Tuesday to share experiences from around the Caribbean and information with those who are providing care and advice for HIV in Dominica.

Health Educator at the National HIV Unit Fiona Glenville called on community leaders to embrace those with HIV to help end the stigma around the virus.

At present, the presence of HIV in Dominica stands at 0.75%, one of the lowest in the Caribbean.

Glenville noted, of this percentage 70% of these cases are male.

