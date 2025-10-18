Local News
Heritage Day will be celebrated in Newtown on Sunday.
18 October 2025
This content originally appeared on DBC Radio.
The cultural elder of Newtown will be sashed on Sunday during Heritage Day at Newtown.
Parliamentary representative for Roseau South, Chekira Lockhart-Hypolite, says Heritage day will begin with a church service .
Parliamentary Representative for Roseau South Chekira Lockhart-Hypolite
