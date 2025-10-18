28 titles will soon be handed over to home owners who have benefitted from Government’s housing programs Major capital projects being developed across Dominica, are said to present year-round opportunities for small businesses The Dominica Bar Association calls for consultation on the implementation of extended court hours for the Roseau Magistrates Court Dominica’s beekeepers cops 10 awards at the 2025 OECS honey show in St Kitts The Ministry of education says it has taken steps to developing a draft Creole curriculum for Dominica A national food exposition among activities for World Food Day 2025
Local News

Heritage Day will be celebrated in Newtown on Sunday.

18 October 2025
This content originally appeared on DBC Radio.
The cultural elder of Newtown will be sashed on Sunday during Heritage Day at Newtown.

Parliamentary representative for Roseau South, Chekira Lockhart-Hypolite, says Heritage day will begin with a church service .

Parliamentary Representative for Roseau South Chekira Lockhart-Hypolite

