Ministry of Agriculture to embark on tree crop rehabilitation and expansion program Works underway on a $1.9-million-dollar project to upgrade the water system in the Paix Bouche area Dominicans called on to support activities for Kalinago Week 2024 The Public Service Union to begin salary negotiations with the Government of Dominica A third judge has been engaged for Dominica CEO of Dominica’s International Airport Company pleased with the progress made so far
Local News

Heritage Day 2024 to be held in Laplaine on October 20

30 September 2024
Support us
This content originally appeared on DBC Radio.
Promote your business with NAN

Laplaine will stage Heritage day on October 20, 2024.

Meantime, Minister for Culture Gretta Roberts has encouraged Dominicans to take ownership of the activities for the 46th Anniversary of Independence.

The 2024 Independence celebration opened with a street parade in Roseau last weekend.

Minister for Culture Gretta Roberts

Support us

Related News

18 September 2024

Dominica’s Finance Minister says the signing of a loan agreement between Dominica and th...

23 September 2024

Dominica’s geothermal energy project reaches new stage in its development

23 September 2024

A third judge has been engaged for Dominica

30 September 2024

A Roseau man who was on trial with causing death by dangerous driving in 2020 has walked free