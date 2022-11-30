Guyanese indigenous group to perform at 2022 FIFA World Cup

Black Immigrant Daily News

Minister Charles Ramson and some members of the group that will be performing at the FIFA World Cup 2022

A group of indigenous youths are heading off to Qatar where they will perform in the art of dance for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport Charles Ramson Jr. today handed over airline tickets to the ingenious group that will be departing Guyana on December 2. Their journey will end on December 13.

During a simple handing over ceremony, Minister Ramson said described the moment as very special.

“…because this group…they have been accepted to go and perform at the World Cup in Qatar. It is a programme that the government of Qatar was running and it was an offer that was extended to us and we had to submit a number of groups and they did extensive checks and examinations of what they wanted to have in Qatar during the World Cup,” he explained.

He noted that this moment provides a grand opportunity to showcase Guyana to the rest of the world.

“They get to show Qatar and the world that’s visiting for the World Cup, what Guyana is all about and what our culture is all about.”

Story and Photos by Timothy Jaikarran

