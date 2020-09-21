Next Post

Caribbean American Shirley Chisholm “Wins” Through Daughter Of Nigerian Immigrants At Emmy’s 2020

Sun Sep 20 , 2020
It could not have been scripted any better last night as Caribbean-American politician and educator, Shirley Chisholm, who became the first black candidate for a major party’s nomination for President of the United States, and the first woman to run for the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination, “won” again last night […]

You May Like

Next Post

Caribbean American Shirley Chisholm “Wins” Through Daughter Of Nigerian Immigrants At Emmy’s 2020

Sun Sep 20 , 2020
It could not have been scripted any better last night as Caribbean-American politician and educator, Shirley Chisholm, who became the first black candidate for a major party’s nomination for President of the United States, and the first woman to run for the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination, “won” again last night […]

You May Like