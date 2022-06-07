Gupta brothers await extradition to South Africa after years of refuge in the UAE

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)Rajesh and Atul Gupta, wanted in South Africa for their alleged involvement in a massive corruption scheme, are awaiting extradition after being arrested in the United Arab Emirates where they are believed to have sought refuge since 2018.

The Guptas are deeply implicated in corruption allegations during the tenure of former South African president Jacob Zuma. The brothers and their families left South Africa for the UAE when Zuma resigned in 2018.

Dubai police confirmed on Tuesday that they arrested the pair on June 2, calling them “among South Africa’s most wanted suspects.”

Atul Gupta pictured on September 27, 2010, in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Both Zuma and the Guptas, through their lawyer, have repeatedly denied the allegations.

Interpol, now headed up by UAE police chief General Ahmed Naser al-Raisi following his election last year, had issued a red notice for the Guptas relating to fraud and money laundering charges earlier this year.

