Gunna Denied Bond, Prosecutors Say Nurse Attempted To Smuggle Drug In Jail To Rapper

Gunna was unsuccessful for the second time in his bid to secure bond ahead of his racketeering trial next year.

On Thursday, Gunna was denied bond when he appeared in court. He is charged with one count of conspiracy to violate the state’s racketeering act in a sweeping indictment that names 26 other defendants and fellow rapper Young Thug.

Prosecutors revealed on Thursday that the “Pushing P” rapper is involved in an incident that occurred at the Fulton County Jail in May, where a nurse attempted to smuggle marijuana and cocaine into the jail on May 14.

Prosecutors say that the alleged nurse was approached by a deputy, but he was not able to arrest her as she dropped the drugs which were intended to be for others, including Gunna, before running away.

“Inside that bag was a list of people for medical records in the Fulton County Jail. One of those people on that list was Mr Kitchens,” prosecutors told the judge.

Meanwhile, the alleged nurse has been on the run, and prosecutors said that after going on the run for more than a month, authorities arrested her in another state- Mississippi.

Gunna’s attorney had hit back at prosecutors as he said the claim is false. The attorney also told WSBTV news that the rapper’s parents were disappointed with the judge’s decision.

“All they’re looking for is their son to get a fair shake, and they don’t think that’s happening so far,” attorney Steve Sadow said of Gunna’s parents.

In the meantime, the judge, in denying Gunna’s bond, said that there are real concerns cited by the prosecution that the rapper may threaten or intimidate witnesses.

It’s important to note that none of the accused in the case, including Young Thug, has been granted bond. The judge’s main reason for denying their bond hinged on arguments by the prosecution, including revelations that witnesses have been threatened.

On Thursday, the prosecution revealed that witnesses have been receiving death threats leading to the judge, Justice Ural Glanville issuing a new protective order for all of the witnesses in the case.

According to the prosecution, persons from Young Thug’s camp were allegedly sending threatening messages to some witnesses. The judge also ordered that defense attorneys cannot share witness information with their clients.

Young Thug and Gunna’s legal team denied the allegations by the prosecution and assured the judge that no one from his team was acting unlawfully by threatening witnesses.

“None of the allegations made today, these so-called new allegations, are accurate,” Gunna’s attorney Sadow said to Channel 2.

Sadow also denied that Gunna was involved with any other gang as prosecutors said that he is allegedly the leader of another criminal street gang in the metro Atlanta area. Gunna is accused of being in a commander-like role in the YSL gang, but he is now said to be a member of the Shady Park Crips gang.

“He is a member of the Shady Park Crips out of south Fulton,” prosecutors said in court Thursday. “He is under an investigation at this point in time by more than one law enforcement agency concerning at least two homicides committed by that gang during this time.”

Gunna’s lawyer denied the allegations noting that his client is “not involved in any of these so-called Shady Park Crips matters.”