Guantanamo detainee repatriated to mental health facility in Saudi Arabia

Washington (CNN)A Saudi detainee at the detention facility in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, was sent back to his home country for mental health treatment after being detained by the US government for more than 20 years, the Defense Department announced Monday.

Authorities once alleged that the detainee, Mohammed al-Qahtani , was an al Qaeda operative who had planned to be the “20th hijacker” on 9/11 but failed to board United Airlines Flight 93, which crashed in rural Pennsylvania.

Al-Qahtani was captured near the border of Afghanistan in December 2001 and was transferred to the Guantanamo Bay detention facility in February 2002. After his capture, al-Qahtani was imprisoned, tortured by the US government and — when charges against him were dropped in 2008 — left to languish behind bars.

But in February, the Periodic Review Board — a government entity established during the Obama administration to determine whether detainees at the facility were guilty — recommended repatriating al-Qahtani to a mental health facility in Saudi Arabia. The board “determined that continued law of war detention of the detainee is no longer necessary to protect against a continuing significant threat to the security of the United States,” according to public documents.

“The United States appreciates the willingness of Saudi Arabia and other partners to support ongoing U.S. efforts toward a deliberate and thorough process focused on responsibly reducing the detainee population and ultimately closing of the Guantanamo Bay facility,” the Defense Department said in a statement Monday.

