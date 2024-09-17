Grenadian Police Officer Charged With Incest Due Back in Court This Month 

News Americas, New York, NY, October 1, 2024: A police officer in Grenada facing multiple sexual offense charges, including incest, is scheduled to return to court later this month.

Grenada police officer Nigel Joseph, facing 15 sex-related charges, including incest, is set to return to court on October 28, 2024.

Officer – Corporal Nigel Joseph, attached to the Special Services Unit (SSU) of the Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF), appeared in the Sauteurs Magistrate’s Court on September 23, 2024, where he was charged with 15 sexual offenses, including incest with one of his daughters. Dressed in a blue and white shirt with black pants, Joseph covered his face with a red bandana as he arrived at the court.

Joseph, 48, was arrested on September 21, 2024, and has since been granted EC$50,000 bail with two sureties. As part of his bail conditions, he must surrender his travel documents, relocate from St. Patrick, report to the Hermitage Police Station weekly, and avoid contact with the victim. He is also required to seek permission from the court to leave Grenada and inform the authorities of any travel to Carriacou.

Joseph is due back in court on October 28, 2024. He has been suspended from active duty pending the outcome of the case.

The charges against Joseph highlight growing concerns about incest cases in Grenada. Senior Crown Counsel Howard Pinnock, of the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, recently noted an increase in such cases during the opening of the Assizes.

This case is reminiscent of a 2016 conviction in which Cpl. Lennard Benjamin was sentenced to 15 years in prison for incest with his daughter in River Road, St. George’s.

Joseph faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted of incest involving a child under 13 years of age. His alleged offenses are said to have taken place in areas like River Antoine and Mt. Rose in St. Andrew and St. Patrick.