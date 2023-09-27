Government Vows To Use Community Engagement To Bolster Its Tours Product.

Dominica joined the international community in observing World Tourism Day on Wednesday 27th September.

This year, World Tourism Day is being recognized under the theme: investing in people, planet, and prosperity, supporting tourism’s green transition, and fostering innovation and entrepreneurship.

Minister for Tourism, Denise Charles, affirmed that Dominica is dedicated to sustainable tourism, hence the move to develop the sector at the community level.

Minister Charles noted that next year’s tourism awards is another incentive for stakeholders to stay on track with ensuring Dominica remains the destination of choice for tourists.

Tourism Minister, Denise Charles.