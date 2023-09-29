Government To Review Gun Control Legislation

The Ministry of National Security, in collaboration with the Dominica Police Force, is actively pursuing stricter gun control measures within the country.

During a press conference addressing the issue of illegal firearms this morning, Minister for National Security, Rayburn Blackmoore unveiled a gun and ammunition amnesty program scheduled for the entire month of October.

He says, this initiative will enable individuals to voluntarily surrender any illegal firearms they possess without the risk of facing legal prosecution.

https://kairifm.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/09/280923-Blackmoore001.mp3

Minister Blackmoore added, at the end of the amnesty, Government plans to strengthen the current firearms act in efforts to enhance Public Safety.

https://kairifm.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/09/280923-Blackmoore002.mp3

Minister for National Security Rayburn Blackmoore.