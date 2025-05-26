Local News
Government to introduce measures to deal with the cost of living in the 2025-2026 national budget
10 June 2025
This content originally appeared on DBC Radio.
Finance Minister Dr. Irving McIntyre says the Government of Dominica will introduce measures to deal with the cost of living, when the 2025-2026 national budget is presented.
He says however the cost of living has been influenced by external circumstances
Minister for Finance Dr. Irving McIntyre
