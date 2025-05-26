A new project to enhance housing in Roseau launched Dominica sees a 14 percent reduction in the number of vulnerable homes post Hurricane Maria Dominica’s Prime Minister believes a discussion with gang leaders in Haiti may be a way to find a solution to that country’s gang violence The Ministry of Housing holds the first ever Resilient Housing Fair Government’s Housing Expansion Program to bring relief to families of the Scottshead area next week Dominicans encouraged to approach the 2025 Atlantic Hurricane season with urgency
Local News

Government to introduce measures to deal with the cost of living in the 2025-2026 national budget

10 June 2025
Support us
This content originally appeared on DBC Radio.
Cross Continental Forum Barbados

Finance Minister Dr. Irving McIntyre says the Government of Dominica will introduce measures to deal with the cost of living, when the 2025-2026 national budget is presented.

He says however the cost of living has been influenced by external circumstances

Minister for Finance Dr. Irving McIntyre

Support us

Related News

28 May 2025

Dominica sees a 14 percent reduction in the number of vulnerable homes post Hurricane Maria

29 May 2025

A Venezuelan man charged in connection with the shooting death of Kent George has been rel...

05 June 2025

Dominica’s Finance Minister says a series of pre-budget consultations will guide the con...

26 May 2025

The Ministry of Housing holds the first ever Resilient Housing Fair