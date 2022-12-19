Government to Inject Additional Funds to Boost the World-Class Annual St. Kitts Music Festival

Black Immigrant Daily News

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, December 16, 2022 (SKNIS) – The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis, through the Ministry of Tourism, intends to inject additional funding into the St. Kitts Music Festival so that the 25th edition of the annual event will truly be an experience like no other.

While making her presentation on the 2023 National Budget on Thursday, December 15, Minister of Tourism, the Honourable Marsha Henderson said plans are already being made for the staging of next year’s event.

“Today, the St. Kitts Music Festival is a world-class event anticipated by many around the world. Plans are already afoot for the 25th anniversary for the St. Kitts Music Festival in 2023,” the Honourable Minister said.

Minister Henderson added, “You would see in the Estimates an additional allocation of $500,000 to support the Music Festival…which we know, as a matter of fact, would bring visitors to our destination. Over the years, the festival has grown from modest to a truly world-renowned event, attracting music lovers from around the world.”

The tourism minister further noted that it is the intention of the Government to also guarantee that the people of St. Kitts and Nevis benefit from the hosting of the annual St. Kitts Music Festival, which she described as a feature of the tourism industry.

Minister Henderson said, “One of the strategic objectives of the festival involves the empowerment of local artistes and local businesses who are employed as micro-enterprises, often run and operated by young business owners, to manage various aspects of the event. Over the last few years, the festival has maintained its high-quality production, which is a testament to the talent that abounds here in our country, and we intend to partner with the Ministry of the Creative Economy to push our local artistes.”

The three-night event is traditionally staged on the last weekend in June of every year.

NewsAmericasNow.com