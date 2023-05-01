Government To Honor Two Child Rights Advocates

Magistrate Gloria Augustus and consultant Martin Anthony, will be honored later this year for their continuous advocacy for children in Dominica.

This as government passed five family bills to better protect the rights of women and children in Dominica last week.

Speaking at the second meeting of the first session of the eleventh parliament Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit made the announcement, crediting the work of Augustus and Anthony among others for these bills.

https://kairifm.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/040523-Skerrit001.mp3

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit