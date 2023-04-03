Government Supports Resilient Building Projects At Community Level

Government through the ministry responsible for Kalinago affairs is continuing the work on building resiliency within the Kalinago Space.

Minister responsible for Kalinago Affairs Cozier Frederick says currently they are working on two projects in collaboration with the Caribbean Development Bank CDB.

According to Mr. Frederick the projects involve the construction of a multi-purpose center which will also have a training component in order to prepare a qualified staff to oversee activities at that center when completed.

Mr. Frederick is confident that such a collaboration between the government of Dominica and the CDB will be of tremendous benefit to building capacity within the Kalinago space.

https://kairifm.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/030423Capacity001.mp3

Frederick highlights the Kalinago Development Fund KDF as one of the most significant interventions in the history of the Kalinago space by government.

That, he says is an indication of governments interest to ensure that the first indigenous peoples of this country have an equal opportunity to access funds to build their own enterprises, their resilience and to develop their own capital.

https://kairifm.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/030423Capacity002.mp3

Mr. Frederick added further that government has been investing significantly in other areas of enterprise development in the country to guarantee resiliency among NGO’s and small business enterprises.

He says to ensure this, government has been collaborating with international agencies to ensure that the Enhanced Direct Access Fund EDA, is most effective.

https://kairifm.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/030423Capacity003.mp3

Minister for Kalinago Affairs, Constituency Empowerment, Cozier Frederick.