Government receives the green light to establish the world’s first ever Sperm Whale Reserve
15 October 2025
Government has received the green light to establish the world’s first ever Sperm Whale Reserve off the Island’s West Coast.
The Sperm Whale Reserve Bill passed in Parliament last night makes provision for an area to protect the sperm whales from certain threats.
Meanwhile, Parliament passed the Eastern Caribbean Citizenship by Investment Regulatory Authority Agreement bill
The amendment to the Financial Services Unit Act, amendment to the Suppression of the Financing of Terrorism Act and the amendment to the Money Laundering Prevention Act were also approved by Parliament.
