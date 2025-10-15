Dominica’s Chief Election Officer says the team is ready to begin the voter confirmation process on Wednesday A former state attorney is Dominica’s new magistrate The Dominica Association of Persons with Disabilities calls for eye health to be prioritized in Dominica St Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister says the economic recovery of Dominica should not be taken lightly A new executive for the Dominica Calypso Association Dominica says it will continue to adhere to the One China Policy
Local News

Government receives the green light to establish the world’s first ever Sperm Whale Reserve

15 October 2025
Government has received the green light to establish the world’s first ever Sperm Whale Reserve off the Island’s West Coast.

The Sperm Whale Reserve Bill passed in Parliament last night makes provision for an area to protect the sperm whales from certain threats.

Minister for Agriculture Roland Royer

Meanwhile, Parliament passed the Eastern Caribbean Citizenship by Investment Regulatory Authority Agreement bill

The amendment to the Financial Services Unit Act, amendment to the Suppression of the Financing of Terrorism Act and the amendment to the Money Laundering Prevention Act were also approved by Parliament.

