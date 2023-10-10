Government Reaffirms Commitment Geothermal Energy Development Project

Minister for Renewable Energy, Dr. Vince Henderson, has reaffirmed government’s commitment to reaping the rewards from its geothermal development plan.

Speaking at the Opening Ceremony of the Dominica Geothermal Global Partners Conference on Tuesday, Dr. Henderson said government plans to see this project to the end to ensure Dominicans benefit from this renewable energy resource.

https://kairifm.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/101023-Vince001.mp3

Dr. Henderson reiterated the importance of investing in geothermal to create a reliable energy source for future generations.

https://kairifm.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/101023-Vince002.mp3

Minister for Renewable Energy, Dr. Vince Henderson