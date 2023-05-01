Government Passes First of Five Bills For Protection of Most Vulnerable In Society

Members of Parliament debated and passed the first two of five bills set before parliament today geared at improving the circumstances of Dominican women, children, and elderly currently before Parliament today.

The two passed thus far are the status of Children act and the Maintenance of children act.

Introducing the bills to Parliament this morning Minister of State in the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Social Services, with special responsibility for Seniors Security, Children at Risk Dr. Cassandra Williams, these bills are meant to uphold human rights in compliance with the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the child and other treaties endorsed by Dominica.

https://kairifm.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/250423-Williams001.mp3

The Honorable Dr. Williams noted these bills make several provisions for the rights and protection of the most vulnerable in Dominica.

https://kairifm.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/250423-Williams002.mp3

Minister of State in the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Social Services, with special responsibility for Seniors Security, Children at Risk Dr. Cassandra Williams

At present the parliament continues its Debate on the Care and Adoption act which will provide for the care and protection of children, the operation of adoption services and related matters.

Minister of State in the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Social Services, with special responsibility for Seniors Security, Children at Risk Dr. Cassandra Williams

At present the parliament continues its Debate on the Care and Adoption act which will provide for the care and protection of children, the operation of adoption services and related matters.