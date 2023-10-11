Government Hands Over 18 New Homes In Kalinago Territory

Eighteen beneficiaries in the Kalinago Territory received keys to brand new, climate resilient homes on Thursday.

This as the government of Dominica continues on its quest to make the country the first climate resilient nation in the world.

Speaking at the handing over ceremony this morning Housing Minister Melissa Poponne Skerrit noted these homes were designed with the integrity of Kalinago culture in mind.

https://kairifm.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/121023-Housing001.mp3

Housing Minister Melissa Poponne-Skerrit

Minister for Kalinago Upliftment Cozier Frederick emphasized the importance of these homes to the Kalinago community.

https://kairifm.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/121023-Housing002.mp3

Minister for Kalinago Upliftment Cozier Frederick