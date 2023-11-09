Government Gains Approval for Enhancement Loan From Saudi Arabia

The content originally appeared on: Kairi FM

Government has gained approval for a significant financial boost from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The funds of over 111 million EC dollars are earmarked for the ambitious Roseau Enhancement Project, a transformative initiative poised to reshape the urban landscape of Roseau.

Following parliament’s approval, Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit made the assurance that works on this development would begin in the near future.

