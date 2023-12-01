Government considering Mountain Chicken Reserve

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has announced that government is considering the creation of a protected reserve for the critically endangered Mountain Chickens.

According to recent reports, Dominica’s mountain chicken is now categorized as critically endangered as the frog population has fallen to critical numbers.

Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit

The frogs, native to Dominica, have been in long turmoil with the deadly fungus Chytrid. Until recently, their numbers have not been definitive. Recently, the Forestry; Wildlife and Parks Division held a survey which concluded the approximate presence of twenty-three (23) Mountain Chicken in the Wild.

Jeanelle Brisbane, Assistant Forestry Officer, calls on the public to play a significant role in the bouncing back of the species.

Assistant Forestry Officer, Jeanelle Brisbane