Government approves the temporary lifting of the ban on the hunting of wildlife

02 October 2024
This content originally appeared on DBC Radio.
The Government of Dominica has approved the temporary lifting of the ban on the hunting of wildlife for the period September 27th, 2024 to December 31st, 2024 for persons in possession of a valid hunting license.

According to a release from the Forestry, Wildlife and Parks Division the sale and possible limited export of wildlife or parts thereof shall be permitted from September 28th, 2024 to January 31st, 2025.

It adds that exportation will only be granted to persons with a valid wildlife export permit, and beyond such period, persons found selling and exporting wildlife including parts thereof shall be prosecuted by law and face a fine of $5,000 per offence.

During the period, licensed hunters may hunt Crabs, Agouti, and Manicou (Opossum) only.

The public is also being advised that it is an offence under the Forestry and Wildlife Act to hunt or fish in freshwater streams without a valid license and that the hunting of all other species of animal, including all Frogs, all Birds, all Snakes, and Iguanas is strictly prohibited.

The release further states that persons who engage in any form of hunting or fishing without valid documentation are liable to a fine of $2,500 per offence.

Hunting licenses and export permits are currently available for purchase at the office of the Forestry, Wildlife and Parks Division on the Windsor Park Link Road, and at the Sub-Treasuries in Portsmouth and Marigot.

