GloRilla Reacts To Drake Getting The Key To Memphis After Fan Complain

Memphis rapper, GloRilla is setting the record straight following criticisms from fellow Memphians that he is not deserving of the Key To Shelby County bestowed on him recently and that the city has failed to honor its own.

Drake was honored this week by Shelby County Commissioner Mickell Lowry, who gave him the Key to Shelby County for being a Memphian and his promotion of the state in his music. Many might not know, but the rapper’s father, Dennis Graham, is from Memphis, and Drake spent many summers in Shelby County with his father. His fans know that the rapper has always rapped about his love for Memphis and his admiration for the “simplistic beauty” that Southerners have, including his dad and relatives.

Some fans online, however, criticized Memphis officials for honoring Drake because he wasn’t born in Memphis. Many made the argument that Drake being Canadian, was being honored before homegrown artists like Young Dolph, who has not only caused the city of Memphis to become renowned but his contributions to making the city a better place have been ignored. Other fans of Moneybagg Yo, GloRilla, and Yo Gotti also seemed to disagree with the move.

GloRilla, however, stepped in to set the record straight as she revealed that she was previously honored.

“I got this key almost a year ago,” she tweeted with heart emojis.

During the event to honor Drake, Commissioner Lowry mentioned Drake’s music which adds to Memphis’ rich history and contribution to the world.

“Everybody in Memphis knows we love our own. Drake, we always say Memphis music touches the world. Like I told you, you got a lot of Memphis blood in you and you’re definitely touching the world. I know you got Grammys, all these plaques, all these awards. But not everybody has a key to the county—Shelby County,” Lowry said to the beaming rapper.