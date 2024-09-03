Global Hotelier Sam Nazarian & Global Business Icon Tony Robbins Announce ‘The Estate’: A Groundbreaking Luxury Hotels & Residences Platform Anchored in the World of Preventative Medicine that will first debut in St Kitts & Nevis

CARIBPR WIRE, NEW YORK, NY, Monday. Sept. 16, 2024: Following Bloomberg Pursuits exclusive reveal earlier today, global hospitality leader Sam Nazarian, best-selling author and life-coach Tony Robbins, global music icon Marc Anthony, and international strategist Richard Attias, have announced The Estate – a revolutionary investment in St Kitts & Nevis marking the first luxury hospitality and residential ecosystem in the Caribbean

This groundbreaking luxury hotel platform, titled simply, The Estate, is the vision of Nazarian, the founder and CEO of sbe, and Tony Robbins, an entrepreneur, a #1 New York Times bestselling author, philanthropist, and the US’s #1 life & business strategist. They are joined by partner and global music icon and ambassador of Latin music and culture, Marc Anthony, and international strategist and visionary architect of global inﬂuence, Richard Attias.

The ﬁrst of four Estate Luxury Hotels & Residences will launch in St Kitts and Nevis, home to less than 50,000 people, in 2026. Never in the wider Caribbean have such influential and powerful business and cultural icons as Robbins, Anthony, Nazarian and Attias, with up to 150-million followers across all social media, put their names to such a development.

The Prime Minister of St Kitts & Nevis, a medical doctor, was instrumental in securing this global innovation in medical wellness ahead of the United Kingdom, Italy, Switzerland, and the GCC, (Gulf Cooperation Council).

Always ahead of the curve, Sam and Tony began developing the luxury hotel brand of the future concept pre-pandemic. They resolved to create a new omnichannel approach to longevity, meeting the customer wherever they are rather than solely a destination offering.

The Estate will lead the luxury hotel industry through its resorts and collection of urban preventative and longevity centers in core markets through partnership with industry leader Fountain Life, the leader in disease detection, prevention and reversal, providing the knowledge, coaching, and therapeutics that can increase vitality and health span, and turn back the clock on aging.

The Luxury Hotels & Residences is set to quickly become the largest ecosystem of preventative medicine and longevity in the world featuring 15 global hotels & residences and 10 urban preventative medicine and longevity centers by 2030, totaling 25 world-class centers in partnership with Fountain Life.

The Estate will partner in select urban locations with globally renowned Clinique La Prairie, the leader in longevity for more than 90 years, under the leadership of CEO Simone Gibertoni, offering premier holistic treatments through the ‘Longevity Hub by Clinique La Prairie’ and their iconic line of Longevity Supplements® ‘CLP Holistic Health®.’

“In 2006 I created SLS Hotels, a brand both relevant and disruptive for the emerging lifestyle industry. Then, lifestyle was ‘access’, now luxury is ‘longevity’,” commented Nazarian. “The Estate will lead with luxury. In 2024, we are disrupting again, by bringing together global market leaders, providing a platform for the best ideas to surface, and giving them scale. We are not building medical hotels – we are building luxury hotels, residences and urban clinics that are differentiated by a commitment to changing people’s lives. I have the honor of working with titans I have always admired, who share the same vision. Tony, Marc and Richard have led globally celebrated careers of excellence and inspiration, rooted in philanthropy and love and I couldn’t be more proud to start this journey with them.”

“High-quality preventative medicine has signiﬁcantly enhanced my own life and I’m thrilled to collaborate with Sam on launching The Estate,” said Robbins. “By meeting people where they are, we blend a ﬁve-star experience with some of the world’s leading experts and offerings in preventative diagnostics and longevity on a global scale.”

“The Estate is a truly unique and transformative project, and I’m excited to partner with Sam and Tony to bring it to the world,” added Anthony. “Working alongside visionaries like Sam and Tony – individuals I’ve long admired for their dedication to excellence, philanthropy, and love – is an incredible honor. I couldn’t be prouder to embark on this journey with them. Together, we’re merging ﬁve-star luxury with the expertise of the world’s top specialists in preventative diagnostics and longevity. The Estate will re-deﬁne what luxury means, setting a new standard for the future.”

“The Estate represents a bold convergence of luxury, innovation, and purpose—an approach that aligns deeply with my work in creating transformative global platforms,” stated Attias. “This project is more than just another development; it is a revolutionary ecosystem where world-class hospitality meets the cutting edge of preventative medicine, AI, and longevity. We are setting a new standard for how we live and thrive.”

The fact that the Estate will, through the sbe Foundation, ensure that underprivileged communities are able to access preventative diagnostics and treatments by working with partner charities, would surely benefit the wider community of St Kitts & Nevis. Construction in St. Kitts & Nevis is expected to start in the first half of 2025 to support the first planned pre-sales of residential sales units, anticipated to begin later that summer.