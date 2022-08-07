Gaza escalation continues into second day as Israel clashes with Islamic Jihad

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Jerusalem and Gaza (CNN)The Israeli military campaign against Islamic Jihad went into its second day Saturday evening with continued airstrikes on what it said were militant targets in Gaza.

Twenty-nine people have been killed in the escalation, among them several children, including a five-year-old girl, Alaa Qadoum, who was among those killed in the initial Israeli airstrikes on Friday, and two women, aged 23 and 79, according to information from the Palestinian Ministry of Health. Israel says most of those killed in airstrikes were militants.

In one incident Saturday, four children were among seven people killed in an explosion in Jabaliya. The Palestinian Health Ministry initially said the blast was caused by an Israeli airstrike. Israel rejected the claim and said it was the result of errant rocket fire, and released a video showing what it said was the Islamic Jihad rocket sharply changing course in the air and hitting the building.

Islamic Jihad, which is the smaller of the two main militant groups in Gaza, has responded to the Israeli campaign with sustained rocket attacks, mainly launched toward Israeli communities living close to the Gaza Strip, but also firing several longer-range rockets.

Warning sirens on Saturday could be heard as far away as Modiin, about halfway between Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, and about 70 kilometers from Gaza.

Read More