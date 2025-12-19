World News
Gaza ceasefire mediators to hold talks on second phase
19 December 2025
- Mediators involved in the Gaza ceasefire deal are expected to hold talks in the United States city of Miami.
- US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff will meet senior officials from Qatar, Egypt and Turkiye to discuss the next phase of the US-proposed agreement.
