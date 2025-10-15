Palestinians walk past the rubble of destroyed buildings, amid a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, in Gaza City, October 15, 2025. REUTERS/Ebrahim Hajjaj

This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.

Al Jazeera Live

Published On 16 Oct 202516 Oct 2025

  • Israel’s defence minister tells military to prepare “comprehensive plan” to defeat Hamas should Gaza ceasefire collapse.
  • Hamas return the remains of two more Israeli captives but admits that it will need specialised equipment and assistance to locate bodies still buried beneath the rubble.