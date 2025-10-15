World News
Gaza ceasefire concerns as Hamas returns ‘all bodies it can access’
15 October 2025
- Israel’s defence minister tells military to prepare “comprehensive plan” to defeat Hamas should Gaza ceasefire collapse.
- Hamas return the remains of two more Israeli captives but admits that it will need specialised equipment and assistance to locate bodies still buried beneath the rubble.
