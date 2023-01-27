Future Upset With Drake For Dropping Joint Album With 21 Savage, Says N.O.R.E.

Drink Champs host N.O.R.E says that Drake’s recent collaboration with 21 Savage on Her Loss might not be going over well with Future, who has worked closely with Drake in the past.

While on the Breakfast Club morning show, N.O.R.E shared that he heard a rumor from the “Skreets” that hinted at Future being upset about the collaboration.

“That’s what I heard. I heard that’s a big rumour that Future is not too happy that at this Drake and 21 Savage album and it makes Drake and Future album not as important I would say,” N.O.R.E. whose real name is Victor James Santiago, Jr., said.

“This is allegedly. I’ve never heard from Future’s mouth, never heard it from Drake, never heard it from 21,” N.O.R.E said, adding that he heard the rumor on the “skreets” of Miami.

When asked about artists being upset about their collaborators working together, N.O.R.E compared other big artists like Jay-Z working with the likes of Kanye West versus someone he never worked with.

“I would think so. You know what I mean? We never seen Jay-Z do another ‘Best Of Both Worlds.’ We seen ‘Watch The Throne,’ but that was [equal].”

“The Breakfast Club” co-host DJ Envy, however, interjected to say that working together was great for music.

“But I will say this, I like the fact that these younger artists and newer artists are doing records with other people and doing albums with other people, cause back then you guys would never cause y’all would have too many label conflicts,” he said.

N.O.R.E also added that Drake understood his influence in the culture and was helping others.

N.O.R.E also spoke about the impact of Drake working with 21 Savage as the collaboration benefits 21 Savage more than it does Drake.

“More so, when you do a whole album with 21 Savage and with all due respect to 21 Savage, it’s like you’re putting 21 Savage on that level now. Like even though he probably was on that level but now you putting him on that level. You putting him on the level of Future. You know what I’m saying? Future is arguably one of the most influential artists ever,” N.O.R.E said.

None of the three artists has reacted to the rumors, but ‘Her Loss’ has spoken for itself as one of the biggest-selling albums of 2022 (at No. 3) and notably since the 2010 decade.

Late last year, Chart Data revealed that the album was in 10th place for the biggest U.S album debuts of the 2020s decade, with 404,000 units sold on release.

Drake and Future are said to be BFFs and previously collaborated on ‘What a Time To Be Alive’ (2015). There were rumors a few years back that the artists could be dropping a part 2 to the album, but neither has confirmed or denied the rumors.