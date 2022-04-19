Future Shares His Friendship With Kanye West Span Over A Decade

Future revealed he and Ye goes way back perhaps more than a decade of friendship.

Future and Kanye West have been friends and working colleagues, but the Atlanta rapper is speaking about the depth of their friendship for the first time where.

In an interview for GQ, the “Codeine Crazy” rapper discloses that he has been friends with Kanye West for a long time, but many might be unaware of how deep their friendship runs.

Kanye West had announced Future as executive producer of his sophomore album, Donda 2. That call by Kanye was not out of thin air, as the GQ named “best rapper alive” says.

“Me and Kanye always had a relationship,” Future began. “But it’s hard for people to understand, because I don’t put everything on Instagram. Kanye flew me to Paris in 2011 or 2012 to work on music. [Discussing] his clothing line before it came, his shoe business before it came. People don’t know I’ve been able to go to his house, and pull up right into the crib. We just never talked about it,” he says.

Kanye has always spoken highly of the “Life is Good” rapper. In his 2021 interview on Drink Champs, he named Future “the most influential artist of the past 10 years” on the Drink Champs.

Future reacted to the label by Kanye as he reflected on their journey together over the last 10 years, noting that he has been a part of West’s creative process for a long time.

“When he said that, I understood why he called me to Paris, even though I didn’t understand it at that time,” says Future. “I understood why we had certain conversations. I understood him being a part of ‘I Won.’ Even him having me write on certain [Kanye] albums that people don’t even understand I wrote on.”

Future added that he has been writing for Kanye and working with him, and while he isn’t big on credit, the compliment by Kanye West was impressive.

“Sometimes not getting credit when you write with him because the love of the art is…I want it to be right. Top tier. Just being able to create and put those textures over different music, and being involved with something like that. And then later down the line in a priceless moment, him saying what he said on Drink Champs. The value of that statement. The value of the relationship as it continues to grow, the value of just treating people like they are priceless, instead of treating people like they got a dollar sign on them every time.”

Future and Kanye West recently collaborated on “Happy” on his Donda 2.