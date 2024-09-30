Dominica is scheduled to host the 6th edition of the Dream XI Nature Isle T10 tournament in December. Investigations still underway following the shooting death of Clinton Austrie of Bataca who resided at Mahaut Dominica’s geothermal energy project reaches new stage in its development Dominica’s President says Chronic Non-Communicable Diseases are an issue of concern for Dominica and Small Island Developing States The IRC appeals for more customer engagement as it continues a tariff review for DOMLEC MP for the Mahaut Constituency Cassani Laville says the death of 26-year-old D-won Durand is a blow for the community
World News

France’s Le Pen and far-right party on trial for alleged EU funds abuse 

30 September 2024
Support us
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
Promote your business with NAN

Far-right French leader Marine Le Pen – a presidential candidate in the last three elections – and members of her National Rally (RN) party face trial on allegations that they misused European Union funds.

The nine-week trial, due to open on Monday morning, will be closely watched by Le Pen’s political rivals as a conviction could scupper her chances of making another bid for the presidency in 2027.

The allegations are directed against 26 defendants from RN, including the leader’s father and party founder Jean-Marie Le Pen.

Party officials and employees, former lawmakers and parliamentary assistants are accused of using money allocated to cover the costs of European Parliament roles to pay staff who were working for RN.

Prosecutors claim that RN said the funds were used to pay “parliamentary assistants” of members of the European Parliament (MEPs) between 2004 and 2016, but that, in reality, the employees were working exclusively in other roles for the party.

Many assistants were unable to describe their day-to-day work and some never met their supposed MEP boss or set foot in the parliament building, the prosecution said.

A bodyguard, secretary, Le Pen’s chief of staff and a graphic designer were all allegedly hired under false pretences.

Le Pen has always denied the allegations, which were first flagged in 2015, and claims the case is politically driven.

The case reportedly involves a sum of close to $7.8m. Le Pen paid back 330,000 euros ($368,400) to the European Parliament last year, but her party stressed that this was not an admission of misconduct.

If found guilty, Le Pen and her co-defendants could face up to 10 years in prison and fines of up to 1 million euros ($1.1m) each.

Other penalties, including the loss of civil rights or ineligibility to run for office, could also be imposed, a scenario that could block Le Pen from a fourth run for the French presidency in 2027.

 

Support us

Related News

04 September 2024

Timeline: Israel’s deadly seven-day raid in occupied West Bank’s Jenin 

14 September 2024

DR Congo military court sentences 37 to death in coup trial 

20 September 2024

Lawmakers, teachers clash over upcoming Florida constitutional amendment 

13 September 2024

Putin warns Ukraine use of long-range arms will put NATO at war with Russia 