Foxconn halts operations in China, further straining the global supply chain

Hong Kong (CNN Business)Foxconn, one of Apple’s biggest suppliers, has suspended operations in Shenzhen as China locks down the technology hub and several other regions to contain the country’s worst Covid-19 outbreak in two years.

The world’s second largest economy is still doggedly pursuing its zero-Covid strategy , even as other nations reopen and try to live with the virus. The lockdowns in major Chinese cities will impact not just the country’s post-pandemic recovery , but could deliver a new blowto global supply chains.

The southern city of Shenzhen, which borders Hong Kong, is home to Chinese tech giants like Tencent ( TCEHY ) and Huawei. It imposed a week-long lockdown starting Monday, after recording 66 positive cases Saturday.

In its statementprovided to CNN Business on Monday,Foxconn said that the “date of factory resumption is to be advised by the local government.”

Foxconn has two major campuses in Shenzhen. The Taiwanese company has “adjusted” its production line to other sites to “minimize the potential impact” from the disruption, it added. It didn’t elaborate on which locations would take on extra work.