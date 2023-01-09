Former St George Secondary School teacher passes Loop Barbados

Black Immigrant Daily News

One of Barbados’ stellar educators has passed away.

Gulstone McFarrell Howard, better known as Mac, died just before Christmas, on December 21, 2022.

He died at 73 years old.

Howard was a former teacher of St George Secondary School, an Assistant Chief Examiner with the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) and a retired Senior Tutor at the Barbados Community College (BCC).

He leaves to mourn his mother Leonora Howard, his wife Cynthia Howard, his daughter Lisa Howard and his adoptive daughter Sasha Taylor-Gill along with his other relatives and friends.

G. McFarrel Howard will be laid to rest on January 14, 2023, at Coral Ridge Memorial Gardens Chapel.

NewsAmericasNow.com