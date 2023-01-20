Former APNU MP Rajcoomarie Bancroft dies

Black Immigrant Daily News

Former Member of Parliament of the previous A Partnership for National Unity/Alliance For Change (APNU/AFC) Government, Rajcoomarie Gloria Bancroft, has died.

In a post on its Facebook page, the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) – the leading party in the APNU faction of the Coalition, which has now been dissolved – announced that Bancroft died on Thursday after a period of illness.

“The PNCR is saddened by the passing of former Member of Parliament of the Party and the Coalition, Ms. Rajcoomarie Bancroft, also known as Gloria Bancroft, who died today, Thursday 19th January 2023, after a period of illness. The Party wishes to express its sincere condolences to her children and other relatives at this time of their grief. May her soul be at Eternal Peace!” the post detailed.

Bancroft had served as a Member of Parliament in the 11th Parliament of Guyana under the David Granger-led APNU/AFC Administration. She was a regional advocate for Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni).

Back in February 2018, Bancroft was admitted to the Georgetown Public Hospital after complaining of ill health. She was placed in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), and was under observation after she had experienced severe diabetic complications.

