Ford: Gas cars are a growth business for us

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN Business)When Ford chief executive Jim Farley split the company’s passenger vehicle business into two parts — one for electric cars, the other for gasoline-powered vehicles — Farley put himself in charge of the electric car business, a division called Model e. The assumption among a lot of industry observers was that the person running the gasoline vehicle businesses, then, was there to nurse that dying technology through its final years.

Except it’s not dying, said Kumar Galhotra, president of Ford Blue, Ford’s internal combustion vehicle division. On the contrary, he said, it’s booming.

“For someone who might be nursing, I’m spending a lot of my time and investment expanding [production] capacity for all of our Ford Blue vehicles,” told CNN Business. “So, to me, Ford Blue is a growth story.”

Basically, by keeping a foot firmly in the internal combustion world, Ford is benefiting from customers who are losing access to gas-powered vehicles from other automakers even while Ford, itself, rolls out new EV models.

]Ford just unveiled a new Mustang coupe that, notably, is not electric or even hybrid. The new two-door Ford Mustang was able toremain all-gas-powered, Ford executives said, because the company is meeting its emissions goals with the help of electric vehicles, like the Mustang Mach-E SUV, and plug-in hybrids like the Ford Escape PHEV. (Hybrids are also included in Galhotra’s Ford Blue division.)

