Sports

FLASHBACK: Brazil’s Pele is hoisted on the shoulders of his teammates after Brazil won the World Cup final against Italy, 4-1, in Mexico City’s Estadio Azteca, June 21, 1970. Pelé, the Brazilian king of football who won a record three World Cups and became one of the most commanding sports figures of the last century, died in sao Paulo on Thursday. He was 82. (AP Photo) –

BRAZILIAN football legend Pele, 82, has died. He has been in a Sau Paulo hospital in Brazil for the past month battling cancer.

Regarded by many as the greatest footballer of all time, Pele played the game with skill and flair and because of this was admired by millions around the world. Pele’s full name was Edson Arantes do Nascimento. He was born on October 23, 1940.

Pele was part of three Brazil teams which won the FIFA World Cup winning titles in 1958, 1962 and 1970. During the 1958 World Cup Pele was only 17 years old.

During the 2022 World Cup, which ended on December 18 in Qatar, the Brazil team paid tribute to the legendary footballer as the players held a banner after one of their matches which simply read Pele.

FILE PHOTO – Football legend Pele

NewsAmericasNow.com