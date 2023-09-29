Flood Watch In Effect For Dominica

The content originally appeared on: Kairi FM
Persons in areas prone to flooding, landslides and falling rocks should be on the alert as tropical Storm Phillipe inches closer to the region.
Meteorologists say, rainfall accumulations between 1 to 2 inches are possible in parts of Dominica as a result of the passage of Phillipe.
A flood watch valid until 12 noon Tuesday October 3, 2023 is in place for Dominica and could be upgraded to a warning if necessary.
However, current model guidance indicates that tropical storm force winds associated with Phillipe, pose no direct threat to Dominica.